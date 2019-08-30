Hood River Capital Management Raised Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Position; HANNOVER RUCKVERSICHERUNGS REGISTERED SH (HVRRF) Shorts Raised By 12.62%

HANNOVER RUCKVERSICHERUNGS REGISTERED SH (OTCMKTS:HVRRF) had an increase of 12.62% in short interest. HVRRF’s SI was 293,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.62% from 260,700 shares previously. It closed at $164.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Lhc Group Llc (LHCG) stake by 41.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 84,667 shares as Lhc Group Llc (LHCG)'s stock rose 14.27%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 290,356 shares with $32.19M value, up from 205,689 last quarter. Lhc Group Llc now has $3.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 21,221 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group's First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.32 billion. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, and facultative, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Tier Reit Inc stake by 62,677 shares to 837,463 valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinsale Capital Group Inc stake by 4,421 shares and now owns 525,317 shares. Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 32,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 5,826 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,323 shares. Redmile Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2,166 shares. 38,337 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc reported 4,448 shares stake. Pinebridge Lp has 0.04% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Boston accumulated 5,920 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 16,131 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 2,455 were reported by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 24,591 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,859 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.27% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 298,244 shares.