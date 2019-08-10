Hood River Capital Management Raised Its Globant Sa (GLOB) Position by $1.16 Million; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined While Montag A & Associates Has Cut Stake by $2.82 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,482 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 29,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 16,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 567,843 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 551,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 259,063 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,767 shares to 6,244 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 104,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.89% or 57,338 shares. Hl Fincl Service Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 7,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,295 shares. Pitcairn reported 6,504 shares. Greystone Managed Investments owns 24,479 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 9,630 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 1,825 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 0.18% or 685 shares. Vantage Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winfield Assocs stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

