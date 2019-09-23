Hood River Capital Management Position In Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Was Has Increased; Magnetar Financial Has Increased Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $1.86 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 58,062 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, up from 47,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $171.19. About 809,936 shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 7,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 218,724 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52M, up from 210,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $100.21. About 150,738 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc by 591,377 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 36,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,315 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

