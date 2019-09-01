Hood River Capital Management Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) Has Increased by $10.93 Million; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Its Stake by $2.53 Million as Shares Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 9725.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 28,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 28,690 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 729,594 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: 3 Top Stocks to Claim Growing Income for Life – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and Unifor reach tentative agreements NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on March 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Acquire Massena Rail Line from CSX (CSX) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 21,366 shares to 9,589 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 45,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,339 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 10,399 shares to 294,983 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,890 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resort (NASDAQ:ERI).

