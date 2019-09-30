Hood River Capital Management Position in Eldorado Resort (ERI) Has Lifted by $1.80 Million; Cambiar Investors Has Raised Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resort (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 39,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.60M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resort for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 1.25 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 38,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 159,276 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 120,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 624,762 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 10/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Latest Grid and Ribwound Resistors at 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 115,980 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $37.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Unveils Long-Life Ceramic / Quartz-Based UVC Emitting Diode in Compact SMD Package – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology Announces New $750 Million Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology: I’ll Pass For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 13,045 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 66,764 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.2% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 214,050 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 25,211 shares or 0% of the stock. 607,070 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability. Roanoke Asset Mgmt reported 22,453 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 112,685 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 323 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Geode Capital Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 34,954 shares. 60,681 were reported by Jefferies Llc. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,245 shares. Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 88,942 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) by 142,518 shares to 3,704 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eldorado Resorts aims to cut costs at Caesars – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DXC Technology, Ollie’s, FarFetch, and Eldorado Resorts and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.