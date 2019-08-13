Hood River Capital Management Position in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) Has Raised by $2.07 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increases Stake in Vmware (VMW)

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 326,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.38 million, up from 311,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 130,045 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 13,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 11,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 957,604 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,259 shares to 214,988 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 5,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,830 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation has invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 443,158 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 188,876 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cypress Asset Tx reported 1,600 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv reported 242,843 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc stated it has 401,675 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 167,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Advsr Lp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). L And S Advsr Inc owns 10,451 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,173 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.05% or 15,805 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Llc reported 45,160 shares. Sawgrass Asset owns 3,740 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 202,082 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Lc. Charter Trust has 0.06% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). California-based Snyder Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Raymond James Financial Serv reported 5,757 shares. 64,815 were reported by Legal & General Grp Inc Incorporated Public Limited. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 37,312 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 863,575 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 11,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company owns 600 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital Limited has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Invesco Ltd stated it has 218,561 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).