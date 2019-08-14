Hood River Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Chegg (CHGG) as Stock Price Rose; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 38,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 946,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.10M, down from 985,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 938,107 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 791,502 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 135,930 shares to 548,030 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xperi Corp by 44,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 0.13% or 790,053 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 8.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 29,943 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Selkirk Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.98% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 323,000 shares. Fiera Capital has 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 108,099 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 95,218 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 8,500 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 379,033 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 70,509 shares in its portfolio. Sylebra Hk Com Ltd has invested 7.94% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 77,169 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,921 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 4,083 shares in its portfolio.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares to 671,200 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

