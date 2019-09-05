Hood River Capital Management Lowered Hexcel (HXL) Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,327 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 48,031 shares with $5.57M value, down from 54,358 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $82.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 708,941 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 109,817 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 322,464 shares with $22.30M value, down from 432,281 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $7.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 129,919 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $780.58M for 26.32 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $73.68 million for 24.15 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

