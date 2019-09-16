Hood River Capital Management Lifted Stake in Harsco (HSC) by $3.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pinnacle Associates LTD Position in Ii Vi (IIVI) Has Cut by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 48,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 499,169 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25M, down from 547,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 206,495 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 146,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.73M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 275,713 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 12,453 shares to 60,966 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 115,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moreover, Winfield Associate Inc has 0.18% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Weiss Multi invested 0.08% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Citigroup Inc reported 54,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,680 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company accumulated 0.08% or 6,600 shares. 16,435 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1.11 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 7,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 60,200 shares. American Int Gru Inc invested in 46,767 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,391 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.85M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 522,079 shares.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.18M for 26.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 401,811 shares to 329,330 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 36,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,315 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings In.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity.