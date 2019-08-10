Hood River Capital Management Lifted Rent (RCII) Stake By $2.85 Million; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Rent (RCII) stake by 21.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 142,667 shares as Rent (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 802,484 shares with $16.75 million value, up from 659,817 last quarter. Rent now has $1.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Maxim Group maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CBRL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. See Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Telsey Advisory Group New Target: $190.0000 170.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $157 New Target: $150 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $170 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Hold New Target: $180 Maintain

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 520,160 shares traded or 29.58% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt reported 1,395 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,918 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.38% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 48,555 shares. Cap Assoc New York has 2,500 shares. 10 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Ltd Company owns 6,026 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Llc invested in 5,692 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 13,662 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company holds 339,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 51,120 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 29 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,633 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 7,653 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 4,036 shares.

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) For Its Upcoming 2.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBRL or DRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 34% Return On Equity, Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Foot Locker, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and PerkinElmer – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 73% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of RCII in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.