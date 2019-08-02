Hood River Capital Management Lifted Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake by $10.93 Million; Veritable LP Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $427,500; Market Value Rose

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 21,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 259,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 281,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 12.02M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 45,599 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 37,614 shares. 1,601 are owned by Ameritas Prns. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,609 shares. 66,919 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 8,267 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 917,640 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 7,166 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,700 shares. Secor Limited Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Tower Research Capital (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 113 shares. Moreover, First Dallas Securities has 0.31% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 7,550 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,541 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Germany’s Leoni explores sale or listing of its wire and cables business – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yes Bank’s cash call will be high-wire act – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intel’s 3.25% Junior Subordinated Convertible Debentures Due 2039 to Pay Contingent Interest – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Schmitt Industries Announces ManagementaAnd Governance Updates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 870,353 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $50.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers reported 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sunbelt Secs accumulated 121,030 shares. Shelton Cap has 301 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement owns 25,456 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 0.02% or 100,772 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 16,472 are owned by Rh Dinel Counsel. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited accumulated 3.87 million shares. Tennessee-based Reliant Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.64% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Court Place Advsr Ltd owns 34,228 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 162.07M shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 0.8% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Personal Svcs reported 206 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 227,422 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.