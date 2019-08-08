Hood River Capital Management Lifted By $33.22 Million Its Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) Position; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) stake by 147.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 208,942 shares as Sage Therapeuti (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 350,368 shares with $55.73 million value, up from 141,426 last quarter. Sage Therapeuti now has $8.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $173.01. About 189,332 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Priority Review Status Expected to Accelerate Review Period; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 19.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,531 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 14,617 shares with $1.98M value, down from 18,148 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $69.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $121.53. About 2.62 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 29,469 shares. Frontier Cap Management Com Lc holds 258,877 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co owns 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 4,824 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 384,925 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,830 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.16% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 1,457 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 524,786 are held by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.35% or 86,003 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Voya Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 119,222 shares.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Ladenburg maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 28,775 shares to 731,141 valued at $38.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tier Reit Inc stake by 62,677 shares and now owns 837,463 shares. Lovesac Co/The was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 68,547 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 17,575 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pittenger And Anderson has 0.28% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 26,600 shares. Mufg Americas Holding invested in 40,360 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.83% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 278 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd invested in 534,683 shares. Capital Investors holds 5.71M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.17 million shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.63% or 278,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 20,329 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 18,073 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 0.69% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Broadcom Inc stake by 3,823 shares to 6,051 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 3,230 shares and now owns 12,130 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.