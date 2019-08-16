Hood River Capital Management Lifted Atricure (ATRC) Stake By $8.45 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Weston George (TSE:WN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Weston George has $139 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.50’s average target is 6.63% above currents $107.38 stock price. Weston George had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by IBC. See George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) latest ratings:

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 474.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 324,890 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 393,385 shares with $10.54M value, up from 68,495 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 77,159 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

George Weston Limited engages in food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, including breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, and crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets. It has a 976.18 P/E ratio. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and consumer food companies; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty; and girl scout cookies.

The stock increased 1.20% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 127,185 shares traded. George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stake by 13,106 shares to 277,906 valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 38,687 shares and now owns 946,986 shares. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure has $39 highest and $35 lowest target. $37’s average target is 35.73% above currents $27.26 stock price. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by BTIG Research.

