Hood River Capital Management Increases Stake in Medifast (MED); Radius Health (RDUS) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Lowered Position by $480,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 873,145 shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 40,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 245,714 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.53M, up from 205,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 483,215 shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,000 shares to 36,338 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 159,471 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,736 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ameritas Prns holds 3,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Inc invested in 1.48M shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,290 shares. 6,992 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 317,860 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 205,595 shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

