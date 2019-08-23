Hood River Capital Management Increased Macrogenics (MGNX) Position by $13.00 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $5.77 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 112.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 764,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, up from 678,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 251,014 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/05/2018 – Provention Bio Announces Agreements with MacroGenics for Two Clinical-Stage Assets for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 227,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62M, down from 245,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $288.58. About 449,717 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corporation accumulated 14,046 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association owns 148,311 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research reported 203,431 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber Incorporated owns 6,408 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 21,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Carroll Associates holds 37 shares. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 340 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Llc owns 6,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 11,152 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 36,224 shares. 863 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1.44 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $34.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 571,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 906,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 51,010 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 17,543 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.10 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 18,603 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 104,771 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 48,403 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 427 shares. 10,600 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 116,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 82,700 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 34,300 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 117,322 shares. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.02% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Highland Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 10,000 shares.