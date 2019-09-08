Hood River Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Atricure (ATRC) as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, London Co Of Virginia Lifted Holding by $7.70 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 474.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 324,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 393,385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 68,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 571,355 shares traded or 135.86% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 40,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.26M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips

