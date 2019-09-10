Hood River Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Atricure (ATRC) by $8.45 Million as Shares Rose; Azz (AZZ) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Upped Position by $788,000

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc. (AZZ) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 304,215 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 284,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 121,558 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-K for Year Ended Feb 28, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ); 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Expects to Issue Fiscal Yr 2019 Guidance Once Fiscal Yr 2018 Filings Are Completed; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR; 13/03/2018 – AZZ WINS BID TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF LECTRUS LOCATED IN; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 474.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 324,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 393,385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 68,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 156,787 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AZZ Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AZZ adds NuZinc to expand metal coating services – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AZZ -2% post Q4 results miss; reaffirms FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Inc (AZZ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service invested in 0% or 834 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 218,679 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4,636 shares. Sterling Lc has invested 0.02% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 576,254 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited stated it has 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Chicago Equity holds 54,040 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 14,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 17,325 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Art Advsrs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 22,503 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 60 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,713 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prtn Limited Co holds 0.03% or 23,031 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 2.18M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 288,249 are owned by Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 494,202 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3,158 shares. 393,123 were accumulated by Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Paloma Prns Management reported 10,134 shares. 2,302 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability. 120,336 are held by Prudential Financial. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 31,117 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.05% or 910,237 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 10,300 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd holds 10,101 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) by 13,106 shares to 277,906 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 11,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,105 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).