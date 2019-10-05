Hood River Capital Management Holding in Penn National Gaming (PENN) Trimmed by $3.11 Million; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stock Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Position

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 330,029 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.01 million, down from 397,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 163,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 571,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, down from 734,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 669,554 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1.43M shares. 1.02 million are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 16,357 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Amer Intl Group Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Morgan Stanley reported 1.33M shares. Bessemer Group owns 1,514 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co accumulated 16,010 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Mason Street Limited Co has 56,818 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 126,960 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 5,700 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 8,109 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 167,482 shares to 543,692 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 270,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.84M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. HANDLER DAVID A bought 30,000 shares worth $530,400. Snowden Jay A bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13. Reibstein Saul had bought 3,000 shares worth $51,900. 2,500 shares were bought by SCACCETTI JANE, worth $44,325 on Thursday, August 8.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 111,860 shares to 874,739 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 11,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.47% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 6.14M shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nomura Holdings holds 250,803 shares. Sumitomo Life Com owns 18,354 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0.14% or 1.75M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 740,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 15,726 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Da Davidson & stated it has 6,886 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 881,690 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.