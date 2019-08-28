Hood River Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Conmed (CNMD) by $2.47 Million; As Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Valuation Rose, Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Its Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 29,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 432,012 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.94 million, up from 402,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 157,809 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 200,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 536,073 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 70,078 shares to 237,047 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 133,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,564 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Conmed (CNMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About CONMED Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CNMD) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Conmed (CNMD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: BLUE,CNMD,NTRA,RTRX – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CONMED Corporation (CNMD) CEO Curt Hartman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 1,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Gam Holding Ag accumulated 4,468 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Sg Americas Limited Co has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 72,098 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 72,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 748,411 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 259 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 17,584 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,023 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.31% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Investors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 600,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 403,170 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 26 shares. First Citizens Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0% or 2,810 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 97,411 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 198,400 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 707,566 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Geode Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 66,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 672,715 shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $58.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 181,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.