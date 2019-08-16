Hood River Capital Management Has Upped Its Atricure (ATRC) Position by $8.45 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Holder Family Capital Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $5.14 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 474.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 324,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 393,385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 68,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 74,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $288.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AtriCure to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 179,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,231 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ameriprise accumulated 124,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Redmile Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 16,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated owns 206,884 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated holds 242,951 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 236,499 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 465 shares. Quantum Management has invested 1.83% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Principal Financial Grp stated it has 13,036 shares. Citigroup holds 12,180 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 31,117 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.47% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dorsey Wright & holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,452 shares. Private Trust Company Na has 5,349 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 42,386 shares. Exchange Capital stated it has 12,056 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability has 25,220 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shine Investment Advisory Service owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,506 shares. American Rech & Mngmt reported 37,926 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Co owns 132,472 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 1.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 43,671 shares. 6,368 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Stockton. Moreover, Bbr Prns Limited Co has 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.34 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.