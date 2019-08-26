Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $458,064; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Valuation Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $668,100

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 3,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 74,952 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, down from 78,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.29. About 117,544 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 156,409 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Street Corp accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Dupont Mngmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 20,708 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Element Mgmt Limited Com has 24,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 33,757 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 80 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Principal Fincl Gru reported 0.01% stake. Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has 53,775 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 134,384 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 21,830 shares. California-based Brandes Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 18.47 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 95,253 shares to 205,206 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xperi Corp by 44,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Scout owns 112,558 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company owns 10,651 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,596 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 6,147 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 25,636 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 14,591 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 24,679 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 500 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.