Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Hexcel (HXL) Position By $7.58 Million; Vonage Holdings (VG) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 108 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 109 sold and reduced their equity positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 193.50 million shares, down from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 71 Increased: 67 New Position: 41.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 109,817 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 322,464 shares with $22.30 million value, down from 432,281 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 92,742 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03

Act Ii Management Lp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 503,503 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adi Capital Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 64,000 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 2.86% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 532,927 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 421,270 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has declined 2.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 354.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “VvAA Groep BV to transform service experience and performance with Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 21,753 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Inc has 37,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 25 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 10,202 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 40,861 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Da Davidson And Co has 27,327 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 854,664 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 15,703 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 286,232 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 73,546 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,564 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 918,137 shares.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hexcel’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.43’s average target is 2.94% above currents $82.02 stock price. Hexcel had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. UBS upgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7600 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HXL in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $9400 target. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) stake by 29,743 shares to 432,012 valued at $35.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 16,394 shares and now owns 567,843 shares. Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was raised too.