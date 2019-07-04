Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stake; Coty Class A (COTY) SI Decreased By 9.5%

Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. COTY’s SI was 60.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 66.52 million shares previously. With 19.48 million avg volume, 3 days are for Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY)’s short sellers to cover COTY’s short positions. The SI to Coty Inc Class A’s float is 13.69%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.18 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 5,385 shares as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)’s stock rose 14.77%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 127,081 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 132,466 last quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 191,486 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX: UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT, UP BY 24 WKS; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.73 earnings per share, up 7.49% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.87 per share. After $-1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,300 are held by Capital Sarl. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 178,008 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.01% or 4,353 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 6,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19,823 are held by Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 451,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,370 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) or 4,562 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.02% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 66,300 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co invested in 45,925 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Chart Industries Inc stake by 89,645 shares to 528,457 valued at $47.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Xperi Corp stake by 44,922 shares and now owns 772,672 shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was raised too.

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amicus Therapeutics’ Stock Perked Up in June – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXPLAINER-U.S. dependence on China’s rare earth: Trade war vulnerability – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Beyond Meat gets extra fire from being rare – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rare yield ensures success for Mediobanca OBG reopener – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Bounced in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultragenyx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.77 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co owns 158 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 19,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 1.63 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 12,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 2,193 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 56,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 939 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 33.67 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 31,019 shares. 60,094 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. The insider HARF PETER bought $12.40M.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Announces Turnaround Plan to Better Leverage Its Platform and Step up Performance – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Coty Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.