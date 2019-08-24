Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Stoneridgeinc (SRI) by $4.03 Million; Spinnaker Trust Has Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $332,860 as Market Value Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridgeinc (SRI) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 143,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 687,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.84M, down from 831,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridgeinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 168,473 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 48,288 shares to 82,313 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,919 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc by 1.30 million shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 89,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

