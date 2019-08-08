Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) by $371,565 as Share Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 27,069 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 68,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 280,453 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 127,081 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 132,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 144,648 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Granted Approval of Crysvita to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx start fill & finish collaboration for the US commercial supply of drug product Mepsevii; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0.05% or 266,133 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 3,042 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 76,627 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,628 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 112,606 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 49,620 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.43M shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 0% or 55 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 4,698 were reported by Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 12,585 shares. Scotia owns 50,632 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,984 shares. Private Tru Company Na holds 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,296 shares.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.69M for 18.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,490 shares to 97,319 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,285 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 495,409 shares. 15,393 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 2.52 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Woodstock holds 0.14% or 11,212 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd owns 1.47 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.3% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 301,003 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.64% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 73,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 80,494 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.92M shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 666,732 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 16,935 shares.