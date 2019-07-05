Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Mastec (MTZ) as Market Valuation Rose; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 90,166 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 294,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.13 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 243,876 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MasTec Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 97,117 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ameritas Prns holds 0.05% or 23,303 shares. North Star Invest Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Citigroup holds 28,892 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 659,634 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Llc Delaware invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jefferies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 86,284 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. 834,245 are owned by Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 4,843 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 18,025 shares. Aperio Lc reported 27,762 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 36,700 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 324,890 shares to 393,385 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 764,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.36M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 10,321 shares to 20,485 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Announces $100 Million Share Buyback Program – StreetInsider.com” on November 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BNC’s $1.9B acquisition by Pinnacle passes regulatory approval – Triangle Business Journal” published on April 07, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.