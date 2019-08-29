Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $14.12 Million; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Value Rose, Barclays Plc Has Lifted Holding by $52.99 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 59139.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 946,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 947,825 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.28M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 629,802 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 294,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 834,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.13M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 163,699 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 1.02 million shares. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 42,702 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 6,531 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 73,291 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,622 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 86,284 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,737 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 37,400 are owned by Tributary Capital Limited Liability. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.04% stake. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,530 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 646 shares. 65,310 are held by First Washington.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 131,707 shares to 480,305 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 201,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co owns 73,513 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,905 shares in its portfolio. 157,462 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% or 86,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.02% stake. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 152,539 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 1,115 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.85% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 95,076 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 169,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.34% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ser Inc Wi holds 42,878 shares.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, WYNN – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “America’s Renewable Energy Future Isn’t Evenly Distributed – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.