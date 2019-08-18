Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Digimarc (DMRC) by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Position In Flws/1 (FLWS) Was Boosted

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 26,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 69,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 43,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 294,607 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 167,275 shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How To Invest In The 2020 Election – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Did 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLWS) 10.0% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For 1-800-Flowers.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 245,292 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 190,000 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 0.1% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 13,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 383,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beddow Cap Mgmt has 354,441 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 1,303 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,331 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.07% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings Inc stated it has 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 29,900 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 23,265 shares to 41,649 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 12,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,110 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Primecap Management Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 417,000 shares. 245 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 5,303 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 10,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 10,611 were reported by Jane Street Ltd. Lagoda Inv Mngmt LP has invested 11.06% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 19,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 7,506 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 132,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management invested in 141,165 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 100 shares.

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “5 Top NASDAQ Fintech Stocks Year-to-Date – Investing News Network” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digimarc (DMRC) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digimarc: The Revenue Begins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2017.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 46,695 shares to 414,618 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).