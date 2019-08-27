Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish The Unilever Group (LON:ULVR)

Among 6 analysts covering Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Unilever PLC has GBX 5060 highest and GBX 3950 lowest target. GBX 4839.17’s average target is -5.02% below currents GBX 5095 stock price. Unilever PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained The Unilever Group (LON:ULVR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 4700 target. UBS maintained The Unilever Group (LON:ULVR) rating on Monday, April 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 4300 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 26 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, April 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 9. See The Unilever Group (LON:ULVR) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4900.00 New Target: GBX 5030.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4350.00 New Target: GBX 4735.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 New Target: GBX 4460.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Unchanged

25/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3860.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 Maintain

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 3,153 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 75,016 shares with $34.99 million value, down from 78,169 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $7.34 during the last trading session, reaching $610.38. About 65,624 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 208,942 shares to 350,368 valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wright Medical Group Nv stake by 19,004 shares and now owns 675,204 shares. Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was raised too.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.12 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il has 259,053 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 8,600 shares. Southeast Asset accumulated 0.24% or 1,950 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% stake. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.83% or 17,205 shares. Wildcat Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 133,472 shares. Fdx holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,819 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,645 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Regions owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 190 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 6,000 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). New York-based Melvin Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.96% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.52% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Miles Cap Incorporated owns 507 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 1.70% or GBX 85 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5095. About 2.87 million shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. The Unilever Group (LON:ULVR) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods market. The company has market cap of 133.91 billion GBP. The firm operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment divisions. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products.