Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Position by $3.62 Million; Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by 788.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 201,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 322,957 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,135 are owned by Community State Bank Of Raymore. Hourglass Ltd Liability Com holds 0.82% or 20,163 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 29,382 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank owns 62,850 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 10.36M are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Public Limited Com has 2.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 717,716 shares. Palouse Management Inc holds 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 31,794 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,485 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.81% stake. Psagot Investment House holds 0.01% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,609 shares. Newfocus Grp Ltd Liability has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 89,618 are held by Woodstock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 152,958 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 788,809 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 149,949 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). D E Shaw Co holds 30,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.99M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 5,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 79,195 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). First Manhattan stated it has 379,404 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 100,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,708 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VNDA ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. â€“ VNDA – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Vanda; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vanda: A Grower Operating At An Inflection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.