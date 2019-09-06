Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $10.93 Million; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Upped Position by $522,900 as Stock Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 56,257 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 65,979 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,141 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 14,177 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 54,427 shares. Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,265 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 0% or 5,933 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 8,600 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.31% or 7,550 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 437 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 2,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,720 shares. Chatham Grp Inc holds 26,800 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 84,251 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,936 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership has invested 2.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 53,267 shares. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Iconiq Cap Lc has 5.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,605 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.65% or 128,238 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Golub Gp Llc reported 300,176 shares. Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 500,000 shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,156 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc has 8,185 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Lc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley has 32,692 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 1.68M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

