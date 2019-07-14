Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Paylocity Holding (PCTY) as Stock Price Rose; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Valueworks Has Cut Holding

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 2.23M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 9,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,890 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, down from 220,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 198,897 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited reported 0% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.21 million shares. Hanson & Doremus reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 83,273 are held by Brown Advisory. 37,219 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,102 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Qvt Financial LP reported 318,272 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 249,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 184,845 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Force Cap Management Ltd owns 11,712 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $460,736 worth of stock.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Times Company: Buy The Paper, Sell The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertain Future Of International Business Machines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares to 332,089 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paylocity Is Still Attractive Longer Term – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCTY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paylocity (PCTY) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Tiny Tech Stocks Making Huge Gains – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity: Tapping A High Growth Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 484,732 shares. 14,541 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 21,369 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 397,444 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,258 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Franklin has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). D E Shaw Inc reported 230,554 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 15,473 shares. Pnc Financial stated it has 9,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,544 are owned by Pennsylvania. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.97% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 1.41 million shares.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71M for 369.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.