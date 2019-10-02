Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased By $444,016 Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake; Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (CRTO) Sellers Decreased By 1.23% Their Shorts

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 27,751 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 14.24%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.42 million shares with $24.02 million value, down from 1.44 million last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $577.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 334,390 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRTO’s SI was 1.53 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 569,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s short sellers to cover CRTO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 223,431 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 122,470 shares to 450,170 valued at $26.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 141,468 shares and now owns 584,368 shares. Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MGNX shares while 34 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eventide Asset Management Lc accumulated 485,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.40 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.04% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 38,011 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 106,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 300,587 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 69,895 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 741,191 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 3.20M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 75,573 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 59,233 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 262,919 shares. Amer reported 30,308 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Macrogenics has $29 highest and $2500 lowest target. $27’s average target is 128.62% above currents $11.81 stock price. Macrogenics had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive MacroGenics’s (NASDAQ:MGNX) Share Price Down A Worrying 58%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MACROGENICS DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MacroGenics, Inc. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MacroGenics to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MGNX – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 12, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,497 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 182,915 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 352,515 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Natixis reported 0% stake. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,865 shares. Platinum holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 20,551 shares. Intl Value Advisers Limited Liability holds 2.61% or 3.91 million shares. Invesco has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 160 shares. J Goldman And Company Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.