Hood River Capital Management Has Cut Its Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Stake by $671,760; Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 581,413 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 11,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,105 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, down from 283,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 84,324 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $19.23M for 29.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 46,695 shares to 414,618 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 84,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

More notable recent ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EXL Introduces LifePRO® Version 19 with Enhanced Management of Complex Annuities – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EXL Appoints Samuel Meckey as Healthcare Business Leader – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXL announces deal with UK insurer British Friendly to build a digital life protection platform – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EXL Expands Insurance Operations in Kansas City Area – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EXL joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.08 million activity. Miglani Nalin Kumar had sold 1,275 shares worth $72,497 on Thursday, January 31.

