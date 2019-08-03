Hood River Capital Management Has Cut By $4.31 Million Its National General Hldgs (NGHC) Stake; Umh Properties (UMH) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Umh Properties Inc (UMH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 62 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 44 trimmed and sold equity positions in Umh Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 23.98 million shares, up from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Umh Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 45 New Position: 17.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased National General Hldgs (NGHC) stake by 32.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 187,420 shares as National General Hldgs (NGHC)’s stock rose 0.82%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 397,124 shares with $9.42M value, down from 584,544 last quarter. National General Hldgs now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 152,553 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 3.57 million shares stake. 87,446 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. 849,400 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 16,691 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 12,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 3.16 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 28,161 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.09% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.03% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) or 59,067 shares. Sei Investments holds 34,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 79,652 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Trexquant Inv LP owns 22,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 120,600 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 208,942 shares to 350,368 valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL) stake by 14,243 shares and now owns 326,175 shares. Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National General Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. JMP Securities maintained the shares of NGHC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, May 31 report. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $516.01 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

Analysts await UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. UMH’s profit will be $6.72M for 19.21 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by UMH Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 75,991 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Robotti Robert holds 2.38% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. for 479,225 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 351,673 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.06% invested in the company for 1.57 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 604,627 shares.