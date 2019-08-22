Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 112.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 764,646 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 14.24%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.44 million shares with $25.95M value, up from 678,550 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $748.56M valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 92,714 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/05/2018 – MACROGENICS TO GET WARRANT FOR MINORITY PROVENTION STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 29.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 27,292 shares with $2.20M value, down from 38,792 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 340,591 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Among 4 analysts covering MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MacroGenics has $39 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 89.42% above currents $15.31 stock price. MacroGenics had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of MGNX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 98,700 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Creative Planning owns 37,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag holds 1.54% or 3.40 million shares in its portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants. 24,998 are owned by Gru. Rhumbline Advisers holds 51,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 55,155 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Company reported 49,761 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 427 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 11,427 shares stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 3.04M shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Class A stake by 7,104 shares to 164,374 valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 100,660 shares and now owns 353,708 shares. Asgn Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 5.24% above currents $90.91 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $10500 target.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity. Shares for $13,665 were bought by Phelan Daniel J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Aviva Plc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,329 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bessemer Securities Ltd has 6,050 shares. United Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 194,707 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 9,319 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 59,951 shares. City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 40 shares. Lipe Dalton invested 3.23% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 172,573 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested in 0.09% or 5,086 shares. Farmers Tru invested in 3,526 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 304,300 shares stake.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.