Hood River Capital Management Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $485,146; Market Value Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Share Value Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 12,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 934,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.05 million, down from 946,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 1.83 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 46,919 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 55,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% stake. 2.34M are held by Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking invested in 0.13% or 959,010 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 26,126 shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 3,374 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First American National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 644,165 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,383 shares. 14,188 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 2.61% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Brown Advisory Inc owns 1.75M shares. 1.13M are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 20,881 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 73,273 shares to 251,173 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 14,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,555 shares, and has risen its stake in First Cash Financial Services Inc.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,059 shares to 6,783 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.