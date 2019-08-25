Hood River Capital Management Cut Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish Victrex plc (LON:VCT)

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 19,506 shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 465,087 shares with $9.50 million value, down from 484,593 last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 962,413 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24

Among 6 analysts covering Victrex PLC (LON:VCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Victrex PLC has GBX 2600 highest and GBX 1990 lowest target. GBX 2179.17’s average target is 11.47% above currents GBX 1955 stock price. Victrex PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Victrex plc (LON:VCT) rating on Tuesday, May 14. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 2225 target. Barclays Capital upgraded Victrex plc (LON:VCT) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, July 5. Barclays Capital maintained Victrex plc (LON:VCT) on Friday, March 29 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, June 11. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Numis Securities maintained the shares of VCT in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold” on Monday, May 13. See Victrex plc (LON:VCT) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1990.00 New Target: GBX 2020.00 Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2225.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Unchanged

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2350.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Downgrade

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.69 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. It has a 17 P/E ratio. The firm offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

The stock decreased 2.64% or GBX 53 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1955. About 213,896 shares traded. Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Mngmt Llc has invested 0.31% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.36 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.02% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Legal General Gru Pcl reported 63,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 255,933 shares. Hbk Invests Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 66,521 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 298,782 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 173,600 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.01% or 70,000 shares. Geode Cap reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 829,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity. $1.52M worth of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O.