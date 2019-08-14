Hood River Capital Management Cut Its National General Hldgs (NGHC) Stake; Bank Of Hawaii Upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake By $612,501

Bank Of Hawaii increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 79.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 3,347 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 7,537 shares with $1.39 million value, up from 4,190 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $46.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $180.7. About 809,555 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased National General Hldgs (NGHC) stake by 32.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 187,420 shares as National General Hldgs (NGHC)’s stock rose 0.82%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 397,124 shares with $9.42M value, down from 584,544 last quarter. National General Hldgs now has $2.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 88,590 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) stake by 324,890 shares to 393,385 valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lumentum Holdings Inc stake by 131,707 shares and now owns 480,305 shares. Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National General Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Compass Point on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs. B. Riley & Co maintained National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.06% or 43,875 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 16,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com holds 248,700 shares. 98,984 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 9,230 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,515 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 309,018 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 8,591 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,754 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,455 shares. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co owns 502,495 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 65,181 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Sio Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 28,232 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 43,450 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,305 shares. First Manhattan invested in 925 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 1.58 million shares. 7,459 are owned by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa accumulated 1,463 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited holds 125,107 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Regions Finance Corp stated it has 45,973 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 40,511 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Eastern Fincl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,315 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.24% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 12,793 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 437 shares to 4,265 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IVW) stake by 11,273 shares and now owns 80,180 shares. Ishares (IVV) was reduced too.