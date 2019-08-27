Hood River Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 54,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 204,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 258,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 190,520 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 65,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 269,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 334,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 299,935 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell 11.3% in March – Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.