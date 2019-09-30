Hood River Capital Management Cut Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding as Stock Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted Position by $539,953 as Share Price Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 632,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 322,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52 million, down from 954,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 300,363 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 91,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 83,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 7.41M shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.29 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 154,444 shares. 25,255 were accumulated by Citigroup. 15,000 were accumulated by Perkins Mgmt. Thb Asset holds 92,757 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 20,717 shares. 1,790 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Group. Dana Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 42,330 shares. Axa reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 101,201 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,942 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 76,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Everence Management owns 0.04% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 4,540 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 30,030 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 9,534 shares to 260,019 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 141,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vermont-based Rock Point Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stanley reported 0.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Assetmark has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 400,576 shares. Foster & Motley reported 6,204 shares stake. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc owns 1.97 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank holds 6,297 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.88 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.03% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5.42M shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,384 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 33,944 shares. Arrow Corporation accumulated 8,496 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 13,405 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 1,626 shares to 7,393 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,700 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).