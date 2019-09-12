Hood River Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU); Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Hub Group (Cl A) (HUBG) as Market Value Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 577,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.36 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 6.13M shares traded or 99.89% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (HUBG) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 12,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.59M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 189,178 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 727,758 shares. Lord Abbett accumulated 973,041 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Century invested in 0.01% or 865,032 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 111,665 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 69,257 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 99,600 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap stated it has 0.03% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 19,238 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 14,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co holds 73,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 153,575 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Well Services Inc by 462,285 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc by 591,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HUBG shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 30.42 million shares or 0.44% more from 30.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 612,555 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,687 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.02% or 201,707 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 4,983 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc accumulated 242 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Walthausen Lc, a New York-based fund reported 140,358 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company owns 24,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc accumulated 24,862 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 447,530 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

