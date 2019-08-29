Hood River Capital Management Boosted Stake in Encore Wire (WIRE); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Somerset Group Has Cut Position

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 41,427 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Rapid Reaction: Apple Is Still A ‘Cash Machine’ And A ‘Whole Ecosystem Story’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,414 are held by Lord Abbett & Co Limited Com. 159 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Pnc Finance Grp Inc reported 0.56% stake. 887 were reported by Ashford Capital Mngmt. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens And Northern Corp accumulated 1,754 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Stifel Corporation owns 242,653 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123,606 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 13,159 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Headinvest Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% or 77,862 shares in its portfolio. Stack Financial Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 883 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited owns 1,932 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Johnson holds 7,004 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,468 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.23 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 133,018 shares to 340,564 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 19,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,087 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Superconductor Technologies Announces Death of Chairman of the Board Martin A. Kaplan – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “XPEL Announces Voluntary Delisting From TSX Venture Exchange – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rise on Hopes of a Second Rate Cut – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Identillect’s Delivery Trust® Implemented by NU World Title for Secure Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.