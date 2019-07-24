Hood River Capital Management Boosted Its Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stake by $1.03 Million; Share Price Rose; Hendershot Investments Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $129.08. About 2.26M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84M, up from 303,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 73,448 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc invested in 0.22% or 16,398 shares. Bankshares Of The West accumulated 25,633 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru holds 62,518 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 13,328 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Woodstock holds 2.22% or 101,225 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10.94 million shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,050 shares. Veritable LP reported 114,919 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 2.17% stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 10.95 million shares. Ycg Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 153,414 shares. Cambridge Investment Research has 182,291 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal owns 95,420 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd reported 15,384 shares. Ims Capital Management has invested 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 12,901 shares to 301,913 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 123,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,157 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 51,592 are held by Westpac Corporation. Bb&T holds 3,912 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 80,900 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 547,798 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Conestoga Advsrs Limited Company holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 770,484 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 0.06% stake. Stevens LP holds 16,373 shares. Valley Advisers has 0.07% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,221 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc stated it has 10,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership owns 524,047 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 29,565 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).