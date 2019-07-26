Hood River Capital Management Boosted Its Globant Sa (GLOB) Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose; Leuthold Group Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 16,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 567,843 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 551,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 145,564 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 9,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,876 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 15,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.22. About 1.86M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 12,608 shares to 290,417 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 4,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,317 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares to 79,603 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 48,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,999 shares, and cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.