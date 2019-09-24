Hood River Capital Management Boosted Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding; Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Compass Group PLC has GBX 2100 highest and GBX 1645 lowest target. GBX 1880.71’s average target is -7.85% below currents GBX 2041 stock price. Compass Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CPG in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Thursday, May 16 to “Buy”. The stock of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. Oddo & Cie maintained Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) rating on Thursday, May 16. Oddo & Cie has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1645 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 10. See Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) latest ratings:

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 24,081 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 52,081 shares with $1.58M value, up from 28,000 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $32.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 56.65M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 163,422 shares to 571,468 valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 143,680 shares and now owns 424,163 shares. Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Jnba Advisors accumulated 100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 27,183 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 0.16% or 2.13 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 18,496 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 69,890 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 52,081 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 171,041 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 369,164 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Veritable Lp invested in 7,978 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp invested in 47,590 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $35 highest and $1700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 8.54% above currents $29.75 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Compass Group PLC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group Inc reported 0% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). 18,752 are held by 1832 Asset Lp. Mackenzie Corporation reported 478,304 shares. Schroder Inv Gru owns 1.09M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Co accumulated 74,304 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co owns 417,744 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.59M shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) for 183,842 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Wells Fargo Mn reported 64,282 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 245,930 shares. Guardian Advsrs L P has invested 0.14% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 32,031 shares.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of 32.80 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s foodservice solutions include free-flow restaurants, formal dining, grab and go deli, and cafÃ© outlets, as well as hospitality services and vending; and support services comprise cleaning, building activities and maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security services. It has a 27.66 P/E ratio. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Some Historical CPG News; 16/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms April 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital's BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Crescent Point said to defeat activist investor Cation Capital in proxy vote; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 18/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.5 FROM C$11.5; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS "URGES" CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION'S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES

