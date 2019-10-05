Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Decreased Its Holding; Karpus Management Lifted Its Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Stake

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 7,440 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,972 shares to 13,476 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 6,436 shares stake. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.48% or 2.19M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vigilant Cap Lc has 1,327 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sterneck Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howard Cap accumulated 7,350 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 47,220 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,890 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 6.66M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Savings Bank And Tru Of Newtown has 1.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,187 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public accumulated 902,553 shares or 0.3% of the stock. North Amer Corporation invested in 2,177 shares. 597,708 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 7,300 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 15,593 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 1,284 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning accumulated 0.02% or 3,971 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.92 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 38,440 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 0.26% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 78,189 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 67,881 shares. Mariner Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Sit Invest Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.07 million shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 153,517 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.67 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,972 shares. 1607 Ltd Liability reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns Com (VGM) by 139,633 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 215,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,785 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr Com (BTZ).