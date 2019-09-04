Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Tompkins Financial Raised Its Position; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Makaira Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.53. About 2.80 million shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.35M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,996 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtn Lp holds 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 27,089 shares. Shikiar Asset invested 2.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Intl Group has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 285,874 shares. Caprock Group stated it has 4,711 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Co has 123,717 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 0.29% stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 19,465 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin Resource accumulated 0.58% or 6.83M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 89,578 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 126,623 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zacks Management holds 83,569 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 4,232 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kessler Grp Ltd Co accumulated 202 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 9,306 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.3% or 53,594 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Founders Management Lc holds 4.17% or 162,763 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 13,900 shares. 31,889 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com has 6,474 shares. Makaira Lc reported 718,765 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 108,533 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi reported 0.69% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.59% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,054 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 15.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.