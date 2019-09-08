Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $48.04 Million; Marcato Capital Management LP Holding in Itron (ITRI) Has Lowered by $19.73 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 304,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 258,341 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 562,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 213,678 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $30.81 million activity.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.77M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 22,314 shares or 0% of the stock. American Group has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 280,178 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. 65,876 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% or 10,792 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Pcl has 87,831 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Principal Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 270,043 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 45,057 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.55% or 286,000 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Company accumulated 990 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares to 58,720 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 676,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.68% or 4,892 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Inc stated it has 45,131 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 78,611 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 16,032 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.37% or 28,273 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,751 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 30,186 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc reported 15,902 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.37M shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Com stated it has 233,982 shares. The California-based Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 176,150 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1,537 shares.