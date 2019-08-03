Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Holding by $995,400; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Boosted Its Stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) as Share Value Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 152,553 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 182,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02 million, down from 188,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 175,350 shares stake. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 143 shares. Dt Invest Prns Limited Co holds 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,305 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma invested in 374,969 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 166,102 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cullinan Incorporated reported 14,146 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Factory Mutual Insur reported 0.72% stake. Murphy Cap reported 43,277 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dakota Wealth accumulated 0.4% or 3,553 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 2,314 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 40,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 30,318 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 86,600 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 14,982 shares. 8,591 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 309,018 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 5,700 shares stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 33,411 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 52,335 shares. Us State Bank De reported 5,316 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company has 120,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 928,042 are owned by Geode Limited Liability Corporation. Ellington Gp holds 0.11% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) or 25,300 shares.